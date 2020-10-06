St. Louis County public pools prepare to reopen with new safety guidelines

"Even if they’re social-distancing outside, they’ll still have to wear a face mask"

ST. LOUIS — Many public pools and aquatic facilities across St. Louis County will be permitted to reopen Monday under new safety guidelines that are being required by the county in order to operate.

In May, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced that public pools could reopen June 15, under updated safety protocols.

City of Des Peres parks and recreation director, Brian Schaffer, said The Lodge Aquatic Center will resume operations on Monday with a 25 percent limited capacity.

“We usually have 900 people that we allow at the outdoor pool at one time,” Schaffer said. “We’ve reduced it to 224 this summer. So, we’re only allowing residents of Des Peres, and existing Lodge members, to have access to the pool.”

Slides will be open, but lines will be socially-distanced at the bottom of the stairs to avoid overcrowding, and high-touch areas around the railings.

Inner tubes will not be available for use in the lazy river, and must be sanitized in between each use otherwise.

All equipment and pool gear that could be shared between attendees is prohibited.

The Lodge will be posting signage around the facility to showcase which areas are open and closed.

Based on county guidelines, all pool attendees must maintain a six-foot social distance at all times, but people are allowed to sit with people from their household.

The Lodge has created markings for one-way pathways around the pool, and have carefully spaced out chairs placed in specific areas, to ensure social distancing and proper sanitation.

The guidelines also require face coverings for employees and pool attendees outdoors.

“Face coverings are required anywhere in the facility unless you’re in the water,” Schaffer said. Even if they’re social-distancing outside, they’ll still have to wear a face mask.”

This guidelines includes wearing a face covering while sunbathing in a chair outside of the pool.

Schaffer said one of the larger challenges for The Lodge has been properly staffing lifeguards during the COVID-19 shutdown.

He added that The Lodge was not able to begin training lifeguards until last week. This week, there will be new training implemented for employees to ensure proper sanitization of high-touch areas in and around the pool.

“As part of their lifeguard training this week, they’re doing the training with how to use gloves, how to use sanitizer, or disinfectant,” Schaffer said. “All the policies and procedures that go along with that.”

Schaffer emphasized that lifeguards on duty will only be required to ensure safety and watch attendees in the pool. Other staff will be monitoring all high-touch points for sanitation purposes.

The Lodge will not be hosting any events or birthday parties until further notice.

Schaffer added that The Lodge’s indoor pool will be opened for lap swimming only. All slides, and pool equipment will be open for use at the outdoor pool besides the splash pad.

For the full list of St. Louis County guidelines for public pools, visit here.