St. Louis County, city to receive millions in rental assistance

This round of federal relief will go to households that have suffered job loss or housing instability because of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis and St. Louis County are receiving millions in funding to help residents pay their rent or utility bills.

County Executive Dr. Sam Page approved a measure allowing St. Louis County to receive a federal grant of $29.8 million for rental and utility assistance, providing critical help to residents during the pandemic.

It marks the second federal grant the county has gotten this year to enable families to stay in their homes.

“Our priorities continue to be health and safety, opportunity for all and good government,” Page said. “We have already dedicated more than $173 million to offsetting the financial and social burdens caused by COVID-19 in St. Louis County. These additional funds will help stabilize families struggling to stay housed.”

The relief package is part of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's $25 billion Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program, which helps households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds go directly to states and local governments with more than 200,000 residents. St. Louis County received $29.7 million in the first round of funding in January.

A second round of funds was recently allocated as part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act, and St. Louis County will receive another $29.8 million. The County Council agreed to accept the funds Tuesday night.

To apply for rental assistance funds, households must meet the following criteria:

One or more members of the household qualify for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

At least one member of the household demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

The household income is at or below 80% of the area median.

St. Louis County began sending out ERA funds this week to residents and landlords from the initial $29.7 million.

The Emergency Rental Assistance program builds on other funds — $6.5 million for food security programs, $7 million in housing, $7 million in housing stabilization, $24.5 million in grants for small businesses and $9.5 million in humanitarian relief — provided through the St. Louis County CARES Act.

For more information on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, please go to stlcorona.com.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones also announced Thursday the city received $7.5 million in ERA funding from the U.S. Treasury Department. The money is from the first round of funding through the Biden administration. The city anticipates receiving a second round of funding in the next few months.

Beginning Thursday, eligible renters in the City of St. Louis can apply for financial help. Find more information about how to apply on the city's website here.

Eligibility requirements include:

Currently residing in a residential property in the City of St. Louis,

Having a household income at or below 80% of the area median income,

Having a demonstrated risk of housing instability or homelessness without assistance and

One or more individuals in the household currently experiencing a reduction in household income.