St. Louis County to find out what reopening will look like

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County residents are expected to learn more about what reopening the county will look like.

County Executive Sam Page announced on Tuesday that the county will begin to reduce public health restrictions beginning on May 18.

Page said more detailed guidance for people and businesses will be provided by the end of the week.

Guidance will continue to emphasize the importance of limiting the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining social distancing practices including wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds and staying home when possible.

Page’s spokesperson said Page will discuss the decision at his briefing on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

During his briefing on Monday, Page reiterated that the decision on a timeline would be data driven.

On May 5, St. Louis County had an increase of 48 cases, the lowest the county has seen since April 5.

“In order to ease our safety restrictions in our community, we need to see the data. Hospitalizations need to be coming down, hospital admissions need to be coming down and the ICU admissions need to be coming down,” Page said on Monday. “In addition, we need to have a robust testing environment.”

As of May 5, there are 3,569 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in St. Louis County. More than 1,300 people have been released from isolation and 189 people have died due to complications related to COVID-19.

The City of St. Louis also announced that in coordination with the county, it will ease public health restrictions beginning on May 18.

Page has been holding briefings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m. as the pandemic continues.