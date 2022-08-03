St. Louis County restaurant raises money to feed Ukrainian refugees

One-hundred percent of profits from Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria will go towards the World Central Kitchen.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is donating 100% of profits to help feed Ukrainian refugees in Poland. They are donating money to the World Central Kitchen, which helps feed people during humanitarian crises.

Helping the community is nothing new for the Owners Katie and Ted Collier. Every month, the restaurant donates profits to a local non-profit in their “Giveback Tuesday” campaign.

“Our giveback program started in the St. Louis community that helped us get a foothold in this community,” Ted said. “So, when this happened we knew we had to do something for the people of Ukraine."

This time, it’s about helping a cause dear to the owner’s hearts.

"It's a sense of pride and a sense of pain,” Ted said. “It's painful to see what's happening there right now. That's why we are trying to do everything we can to help."

Ted’s mother was born in Ukraine. She fled the county when she was 4 when the country was still a part of the Soviet Union.

"She was able to find her way onto a cargo ship that eventually landed in the port of Sydney, Australia where they claimed political asylum status," Collier said.

Roughly 800,000 political refugees have poured into Poland from Ukraine. Each dollar raised here in St. Louis will help feed many looking for peace.

“Food is something that can transcend,” Katie said. “Makes everyone feel like they have a home.”

Katie said their philanthropic efforts over the years have generated roughly $300,000 for local non-profits.