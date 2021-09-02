Restaurants, bars in St. Louis County to return to 50% capacity

The current capacity limit is 25%. All other safety restrictions for employees and customers remain in place

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County will allow businesses, including restaurants and bars, to expand capacity to 50% beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 11.

The current capacity limit is 25%. All other safety restrictions for employees and customers remain in place.

According to a release from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's spokesperson, the change comes as there is a decrease in cases and improvement of associated metrics, including hospitalizations, along with a continued strong compliance with public health orders.

“We have been measured and thoughtful in our response to this pandemic and listened closely to our various advisory groups on how to reopen our businesses in a way that is safe to employees and customers,” Page said.

“While COVID-19 case numbers have decreased and some associated metrics have started to improve, it is still imperative that stringent mitigation strategies continue to be employed to control community transmission of the virus, which still has the potential to overwhelm the health care system in the St. Louis region,” states the amended public health order changing capacity limits. “The most important action that every individual can take to protect themselves and others is to limit unnecessary person-to-person interactions outside of their household.”

The following guidelines for restaurants and bars remain in place, according to the county:

Close by 11 p.m. for indoor and outdoor service. Carryout and delivery are not subject to the 11 p.m. curfew.

Provide employees and volunteers working in the businesses’ facility with face masks or supplies to make face coverings.

Require customers to wear face masks at all times when they are interacting with or being served by a restaurant employee.

Require customers to remain seated except when going to the restroom.

Comply with social distancing requirements, disinfection processes and any additional applicable requirements as determined by DPH. These additional requirements are posted on stlcorona.com and relate to general and business-specific operating standards, guidelines and protocols.

Assist DPH with contact tracing when asked.

Weather permitting, all restaurants and bars are encouraged to continue to provide outdoor service, carryout and delivery.

Banquet facilities are also subject to the 50% capacity limitation or 50 people or less if the fire or building code allows 100 or more people. Banquet facilities must comply with all the operating guidelines of restaurants and bars.

