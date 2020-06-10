St. Louis County sees surge in absentee voting during last day to register to vote in Missouri

More than three times the amount of people are voting my mail or voting early in person than the 2016 election

ST ANN, Mo. — If you still haven't registered to vote time is running out in Missouri.

In Missouri, the deadline to register for the Nov. 3 election is Oct., 7.

If you're voting in St. Louis County there are some other things you need to know.

If you want to cast your ballot before election day you can vote at the Election Headquarters in St. Ann or at one of five other satellite locations in the county.

If you are planning to vote in person on Nov. 3 in St. Louis County you can cast your ballot at any polling location.

Some voters told 5 On Your Side they're worried about the legitimacy of voting absentee, or their ballot getting lost in the mail. But local election officials say the process will work.

"If anything happens to your absentee or mail in ballot you still always have the option of coming to our office or going to a polling place to vote. We have a process to make sure nobody can vote twice, but if the ballot never gets there or your dog eats the ballot you can still go and vote," said St. Louis County Director of Elections Eric Fey.

Safety will also be a big part of the election process. When you get to the polls you have to wear a mask, then you'll be given a stylus that you'll use during the whole voting process.