'We don't require masks': St. Louis County, St. Charles bars plan for New Year's Eve crowds

Satchmo's in Chesterfield and Tuner's on Main Street aren't concerned with rising COVID cases ahead of New Year's Eve gatherings.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The restaurant industry took a major hit during the pandemic. Now, business owners are looking to the holidays as a way to make up for any losses.

"We always have a good crowd, you know, we have a band on New Years Eve," Jim Schappe owner of Tuner's on Main Street in St. Charles County said.

"We do a complimentary champagne toast at midnight," Ben Brown, co-owner of Satchmo's Bar and Grill in Chesterfield said.

Both businesses are ready for the New Year's Eve crowds

"We are mask optional for anyone that comes in," Brown said.

"No, we don't require masks," Schappe said.

Both counties don't have a mask mandate.

COVID guidelines are left up to the discretion of each individual business.

"I really haven't had any cases of COVID in here very much over the last year and half," Schappe said.

"With our staff, as far as temperature screenings, and monitoring for symptoms. We do have other policies that we started very early in the pandemic that we continue on, such as enhanced cleaning procedures, sanitation of certain commonly touched surfaces," Brown said.

They believe the pandemic is at a point where it comes down to personal responsibility on whether to stay home or celebrate in public spaces.

"As long as us as the business we're doing our part and our customers are doing their part as well I think that's what we need to really get through this and continue operating and continue as a functioning society," Brown said.

"Yeah, we always invite everyone in here to have a good time," Schappe said.

St. Louis City is still has a mask mandate in place.