St. Louis County teacher surprised by Chance the Rapper

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County teacher got quite the surprise over the weekend.

Lindbergh Schools 2020 Teacher of the Year, Darrion Cockrell, was recognized by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper on May 8.

Cockrell is known for going above and beyond to help his students thrive. He teaches physical education at Crestwood Elementary School.

During a live presentation, Chance the Rapper awarded $15,000 to Crestwood Elementary School and Cockrell.

“Building trusting, respectful relationships with students and families has been one of Mr. DC’s top priorities throughout his five years of teaching at Crestwood Elementary School. He also works tirelessly to promote a healthy community by motivating, inspiring and pushing his coworkers and students every day,” a spokesperson for Lindbergh Schools said.

Chance the Rapper hosted the Twilight Awards which recognized and thanked teachers for all they do each and every day. He surprised teachers with supplies, donations and more on behalf of Box Tops for Education.

Cockrell regularly uses dance, exercise and athletic games to teach students the fundamentals of body movement and promote teamwork to students in grades K-5.

He evaluates each student’s individual growth and athletic abilities to develop customized instruction plans for his fifth-grade students. Outside of the classroom, he participates in a variety of extracurricular activities to promote exercise and lifetime fitness. He is the Read, Right, Run coordinator for Crestwood, the creator of “Crest-Fit” training for teachers and parents, and an after-hours host of Dads Club Open Gym for his school families.

“Mr. DC lights up a room and is a positive presence for everyone,” said Crestwood Principal Dr. Jodi Oliver. “His innate nature for building relationships and finding ways to connect with kids is the foundation of his work. Kids absolutely love him! He has a passion for student, staff, and family health and wellness and it shows in everything he does. We are so lucky to work with him every single day.”

