St. Louis County teen missing since last week

Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Jamiah Wright

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police in St. Louis County are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who’s been missing since last week.

Jamiah Wright was last seen on Friday, Aug. 28 in the 11800 block of North Ranch Drive, which is near Lewis and Clark Boulevard and Parker Road in north county.

Jamiah is 16 years old.

She was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, jeans and flip flops. She’s about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Police said Jamiah wears her hair in long braids.