ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is home to one of two districts that will hold special elections to fill vacant Missouri state Representative spots this November.

District 99 in St. Louis County will hold a special election on Nov. 5, 2019, to fill the spot of Jean Evans, who was recently named the executive director of the Missouri Republican Party.

Evans was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2016 when she defeated Democrat Bill Pinkston. She was reelected in 2018, narrowly defeating Mike LaBozzetta.

District 99 represents parts of Manchester, Twin Oaks and Valley Park.

District 158 will also hold a special election to replace Representative Scott Fitzpatrick, who was appointed as Missouri State Treasurer. District 158 is made up of parts of Barry, Lawrence and Stone Counties.