St. Louis County to Issue Bonds for Boeing Expansion in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Boeing Company’s North County facility will soon get $45 million in funds from St. Louis County to expand and improve its advanced manufacturing capabilities.

County Executive Dr. Sam Page requested, and the County Council endorsed, legislation to fund this expansion.

The company builds fighter jets and other equipment for the military.

“Boeing, along with Amazon, has committed to more jobs and expansion in north St. Louis County and we appreciate their dedication to growth in our region,” Page said in a press release.

The plan calls for Boeing to add 30,000 square feet to an existing 65,724 square foot hangar at 6161 Aviation Drive, near St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The expansion will create at least 30 new jobs and help Boeing to retain 12,100 full-time jobs in St. Louis County.

Boeing plans to spend $22.5 million on new construction at the hangar and another $22.5 million to install new machinery at the site.

Randell Gelzer, Senior Director for State and Local Government Operations at Boeing, said, “the $45 million investment in advanced manufacturing capability will posture the Boeing St. Louis site to continue to compete in the global marketplace. Boeing is not only the state’s largest manufacturer, but the company also has a large supplier base in Missouri, and St. Louis County, with annual expenditures exceeding $800 million.”