ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man sought by several local police departments was arrested last week after police said footprints in the snow led to his van.

On Friday, 52-year-old Robert Delp of St. Louis was charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, stealing $750 or more and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Town and Country Police Department said that on Jan. 23 officers responded to a call for a man trying to enter a home in the 10400 block of Litzsinger Road. Home surveillance video showed the man trying door handles and looking into windows.

Police tracked footprints in the snow from the home to a van parked nearby.

The van was registered to Delp, who was wanted by Town and Country police for residential burglaries that happened in the Wellston Park subdivision on Jan. 15. He was also wanted for questioning by the Chesterfield, Ladue and Frontenac police departments for similar offenses.

Police later found Delp wandering just east of Litzsinger Road and took him into custody.

Delp is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on $250,000 cash-only bond.

