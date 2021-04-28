St. Louis County votes to halt evictions

The moratorium contradicts a judge's ruling that evictions could resume in the county April 5

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Some households in St. Louis County are waking up with a sigh of relief after St. Louis County leaders voted to halt evictions through June.

In a 4-2-1 vote Tuesday night, the county council voted to approve a measure to temporarily suspend evictions until June 30.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to sign the bill into law. Because two-thirds of the council did not vote to approve the legislation, it is subject to a 15-day waiting period before it goes into effect.

The moratorium contradicts a ruling from St. Louis County Presiding Judge Michael D. Burton that evictions in the county could resume April 5. Councilman Ernie Trakas, who voted for the measure, said the moratorium would override Judge Burton’s order.

This contradiction remains a sticking point for councilmembers who did not vote to approve the moratorium.

Councilman Tim Fitch, who voted against the bill, worries the measure puts sheriff’s deputies in a tough position. Fitch said law enforcement could either be held in contempt of court for going against the judge’s order, or face repercussions for following the judge’s order over the county’s ordinance.

Councilwoman Rita Heard-Days, who abstained from the vote, voiced concerns of another lawsuit because of the bill.

Councilmembers Shalonda D. Webb, Kelli Dunaway, Lisa Clancy and Ernie Trakas voted in support of the new county measure. Councilmembers Mark Harder and Tim Fitch voted in opposition, with councilwoman Rita Heard-Days abstaining.

The CDC has also extended the national eviction moratorium to June 30. St. Louis has extended its moratorium to May 3.

Resources for residents:

St. Louis County tenants and landlords struggling with bills during the pandemic can apply for help through a new program announced a couple weeks ago, which includes $29.7 million available in assistance.