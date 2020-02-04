ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County issued warnings to about 50 non-essential businesses that they had to shut down.

The types of businesses that were in violation of the stay-at-home order include nail salons, bookstores, craft stores dine-in restaurants, beauty supply stores, bars and tanning salons, according to a press release from the county.

The letters were mailed Thursday.

“Everyone must do their part to save our community from further harm during this crisis,” St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said in the release. “Those who are not designated as an essential business must follow this public health order. It has the force of law.”

Page also said businesses that do not comply with the warnings "risk losing their designation as a business in good standing and access to potential grants from the CARES Act, the $2 trillion relief package approved by Congress last week."

The county said residents can report non-compliant businesses by sending an email to countycounselorcovid19@stlouisco.com or going to the county's coronavirus website.

Business owners who received a letter can write an appeal. Businesses that continue to operate could be charged with a misdemeanor. The county could also seek a temporary restraining order, which would force a business to close, the release said.

