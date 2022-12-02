St. Louis County woman gets 9-year sentence for role in 2017 homicide

Makala R. Mayo admitted to being an accomplice in the 2017 killing of Amber Green. She pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 24-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been sentenced for her role in a 2017 killing in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood.

Makala Mayo pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 25-year-old Amber Green. Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh accepted Mayo's plea deal between prosecutors and her lawyer and sentenced her to nine years in prison, with credit for 4.5 years of jail time served.

In exchange for the plea, Assistant Circuit Attorney Marvin Teer agreed to dismiss 15 other counts against Mayo, including first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

“This is a hell of a deal, Ms. Mayo,” McGraugh told her in court Friday, according to a news release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court.

Mayo admitted to being an accomplice in Green's shooting death. Jalen Woods, 17, also died in the shooting.

On June 3, 2017, Green and Woods were sitting in a car at 1620 North Union Blvd. when two masked suspects drove up and fired shots, killing them. Two other people were critically injured.

Mayo's codefendant, 31-year-old Ollie Lynch of Greendale, is also facing charges in the deaths of Green and Woods, as well as in the May 2017 killing of 31-year-old Jeramee Ramey.

According to charging documents, Ramey was killed on Red Bud Avenue during a dice game dispute. Another codefendant also has pending charges in Ramey's death.