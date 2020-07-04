ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — With many school districts canceling food distribution programs due to concerns over the coronavirus, St. Louis County is working to provide "uninterrupted, equitable distribution of food for those in need," according to a press release from the county.

St. Louis County Library and Operation Food Search have been providing drive-thru food pick-up for children for the last week. The anticipating branches provide two shelf-stable breakfasts and two lunches on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The county is working with partner organizations to provide other options.

For information on the drive-thru service, click here. And for more information on other food resources, click here.

The health department also provided resources for mental health help.

The county advises that "if someone is feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety, or feel like they might want to harm themselves or others" to contact the following organizations:

Call 911

Contact Behavioral Health Response: 314-469-6644 (immediate access to a counselor or social worker, free of charge)

Mid-Missouri Crisis Line: Text “HAND” to 839863

Disaster Distress Help Line: 1-800-985-5990, or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8225) or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

