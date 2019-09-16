COLE COUNTY, Mo. — A couple from St. Louis was killed in a head-on crash outside Jefferson City Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Demarius Rubin was driving the wrong way on U.S. 54 in Cole County. Rubin’s Chevy Silverado hit a Chevy Impala head-on. The car was driven by Bernard Steffel. Marilyn Steffel was a passenger.

All three people involved in the crash were killed.

The Steffels were from St. Louis. Bernard was driving. He was 91 years old and Marilyn was 89 years old.

Rubin was 29 and from Memphis, Tennessee.

