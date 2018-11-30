ST. LOUIS — Before the rain, Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District crews went out to some of the city’s lowest-lying areas to clear debris from the drains.

They used fire hydrants to wash away some debris and huge vacuums on their trucks to suck up the rest in Dogtown.

They also have crews on standby to respond to calls during the bad weather.

To help limit flooding:

Make sure your gutters are free of leaves, branches and other blockage

Clear downspouts and make sure they're pointed away from your home

Check your sump pump drainage hoses and clear drainage paths on your property

