St. Louis no longer under curfew

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' curfew has been lifted, effective immediately.

"I thank all of the residents and businesses that chose to respect the curfew these past several night," Mayor Lyda Krewson posted on Twitter. "As a City and as a country, we are listening and changing though non-violent protests and self-expression."

The curfew was enacted Tuesday after a night of violence during which four St. Louis police officers were shot and injured and retired St. Louis police Captain David Dorn was killed.

During a briefing last week, Krewson said she had hoped to be able to lift the curfew on June 8.