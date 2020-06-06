Prayer service to be held for former high school athlete who was shot, killed at a funeral in St. Louis

St. Mary’s High School will hold a prayer service Saturday at 10 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — A gathering will be held Saturday morning for a beloved former high school athlete.

Darius Houston was shot and killed after attending a funeral for his friend Thursday morning. It happened in the 5500 block of Gilmore Avenue, which is in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Houston was an athlete in the Webster Groves School District and at St. Mary’s High School, where he graduated in 2018.

St. Mary’s High School will hold a prayer service Saturday at 10 a.m. It’ll be held on the front parking lot and lawn area, according to a tweet from the school. The school said to park in the gym lot or on the streets surrounding the school. It also asked that all attendees practice social distancing guidelines.

Mike England, president of St. Mary’s High School, also said that the St. Mary’s Alumni Association and Kutis Funeral Homes will be covering the expenses for Houston’s funeral.

According to the police report, a 38-year-old man is a suspect in the case. It’s unclear if he’s in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact SLMPD’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

COMMUNITY MOURNS

St. Mary's High School shared the following tweet,

'It is with a broken heart and great sadness that we report the tragic loss of a very young Dragon, Darius Houston '18. He was a much-beloved son and friend. He was famous for always wearing a smile. Our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends, and to others that loved him.

St. Mary’s High School basketball head coach Bryan Turner shared the following message on Twitter,

‘This is crazy! My stomach is in knots. I’m deeply saddened by the news of Darius. I pray that God will grant his family and friends the strength during this dark time. Rest easy young brother. #RIP35💔’

Webster Groves basketball also shared the following tweet,

‘Heartbroken for the Houston family today. Family will be in our prayers. Any guys that played with him and are hurting don’t hesitate to reach out.’

Mike England, head of the leadership team at St. Mary's High School, also shared the following message on social media,