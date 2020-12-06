St. Louis artist paints tribute to retired St. Louis police captain who was murdered

Matt Miller hopes to donate painting to Dorn's widow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A St. Louis artist who lives in Tallahassee, Florida felt compelled to pay tribute to a retired St. Louis police captain who was murdered during a night of looting.



Matt Miller grew up in Florissant and is working on his PHD in philosophy at Florida State University.

He said painting is how he expresses himself and when he heard the story of how retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn died, trying to help a friend protect his business from looters, he couldn't help but pick up a brush and honor his life.

"I thought you know celebrating a hometown hero, you know somebody that everyone can get behind because everything that I've read about David Dorn is that he was a good cop and a good man," Miller said.



Miller is planning a trip home to St. Louis next week and is hoping to give the painting to Dorn's widow. He would also like to donate a copy to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to hang in the station.