STL area organizations hope you will support them on Give STL Day Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — Give STL Day begins at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10 and lasts all day. It’s one of the largest efforts in our region to financially support local groups working to do good in the community.



Think about what makes St. Louis. It's not just the attractions and festivals. It's also the people. That's what Give STL Day capitalizes on. People supporting people to make St. Louis great.

Something as simple as having somewhere to go after school can change lives.

"We've been here since pre-school,” Terrell Delancey, a fourth grader studying at Peabody Elementary, said.

It's why the Northside Youth and Senior Service Center takes its mission so seriously.

"They're not in the neighborhood. They're not outside doing God knows what. They're here doing something positive,” James Griggs said.

Delancey is grown accustomed to his schedule at the after-school program.

"We come in. We eat at 3 o’clock. Then we start doing our homework. When we get done, then at 5 o’clock, we have our free time,” he said.

It keeps him and other young people focused and safe. The non-profit is supported through grants and your donations.

"We’re trying to branch out and offer opportunities for more kids, not just in Peabody, but other neighborhoods,” Griggs added.

That's just one example. Over at Brightside, organizers offer what's called a demonstration garden to the public. The sounds of water falling from rocks are met with beautiful flowers surrounding several benches.

"Enjoy a little respite and peace from the built environment out there,” Mary Lou Green said.

The goal is to keep St. Louis beautiful, which means supporting volunteers.

"Community groups can borrow brooms, rakes, shovels, litter grabbers, get trash bags,” she said.

They also want to make the beautiful flowers you see in their garden accessible to those who want it in their communities.

"Groups can get native plant material to improve public spaces in their neighborhood so they can turn a vacant lot into a community green space,” she added.

It takes money to do it. That's why these groups are hoping you'll give to keep the goodwill going.

There are more than a thousand organizations receiving donations all day long Wednesday, May 10.

“Now in its 10th year, Give STL Day has ushered in spring and a spirit of giving by celebrating our region’s nonprofits and all they do for our community. Join the fun by visiting GiveSTLDay.org and giving $10 or more to one or several local nonprofits. The event has raised more than $26 million since its introduction in 2014," Gary Dollar, interim president and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation, said.

