Man found dead after garage fire in St. Louis

Police have not said how the fire may have started

ST. LOUIS — A man's body was found after a garage fire late Saturday night in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 10:30 p.m. to the 4400 block of S. Spring Avenue. After extinguishing the fire, they found a 42-year-old man dead inside. His identity has not been released.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Bomb and Arson Unit was called to investigate. Police have not said how the man died or how the fire may have started.

No other information was available.