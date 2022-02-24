City of St. Louis declares Feb. 24, 2022 as 'Casey Nolen Day'

Anchor and political editor Casey Nolen has covered countless stories in St. Louis since joining 5 On Your Side in 2007. He now heads to WUSA in Washington, D.C.

ST. LOUIS — It's official! The City of St. Louis has declared Feb. 24, 2022 as "Casey Nolen Day" as the 5 On Your Side anchor and political reporter has covered the St. Louis community for more than a decade.

Mayor Tishaura Jones presented him with the proclamation.

Nolen joined 5 On Your Side in 2007, starting as a multi-media journalist, and was named political editor in 2020. Since joining the station he's covered countless stories in the St. Louis community for nearly 15 years.

The recognition comes just as Nolen is moving to Washington, DC in March to join KSDK sister station WUSA.

He’s poured his heart into covering the issues and communities in this town for nearly 15 years. I have a feeling he’d say the trust of the audience is thanks enough, but this sure is a fantastic honor to commemorate that time!



It’s @CaseyNolen Day in #STL, y’all! pic.twitter.com/8FytkBQFKZ — Abby Llorico (@AbbyLlorico) February 24, 2022

We wish Casey all the best in D.C.!