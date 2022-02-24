City of St. Louis declares Feb. 24, 2022 as 'Casey Nolen Day'

ST. LOUIS — It's official! The City of St. Louis has declared Feb. 24, 2022 as "Casey Nolen Day" as the 5 On Your Side anchor and political reporter has covered the St. Louis community for more than a decade.
Mayor Tishaura Jones presented him with the proclamation.
Nolen joined 5 On Your Side in 2007, starting as a multi-media journalist, and was named political editor in 2020. Since joining the station he's covered countless stories in the St. Louis community for nearly 15 years.
The recognition comes just as Nolen is moving to Washington, DC in March to join KSDK sister station WUSA.
We wish Casey all the best in D.C.!
