St. Louis dedicates $10.6 million in ARPA funds to local arts commission

This is the third highest allocation of American Rescue Plan Act money towards the arts in the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis arts are getting a $10.6 million infusion from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the third largest allocation of ARPA money to arts in the country.

Board Bill 66 had unanimous support and will put money in the hands of the St. Louis Regional Arts Commission. The money will be given out as grants to artists and art studios. The commission said they lost 60% of revenue during the pandemic, largely due to the drop in tourism.

"The need is great," CEO Vanessa Cooksey said. "We calculated over $43 million in a loss just from year one of the pandemic. We support over 170 arts organizations that offer services to children and families all over the city. We want to make sure these organizations have the funding for programming whether it's festivals and exhibits."

James McAnally is the CEO of The Luminary on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis. He's excited about the investment in the arts. McAnally plans on using the money to fund the organization's latest project "Counter Public".

It will connect The Griot Museum of Black History in north St. Louis to Sugarloaf Mound in south St. Louis.

"Arts and culture are one thing that connects our region as opposed to divides it," McAnally said. "(Leaders) were listening to the community and hearing people wanting their neighborhoods beautified," McAnally said. "Having murals, public art, galleries open. To really put art along peoples' lives where they can experience it every day."

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones was asked why such a heavy investment in the arts and not other areas of the city where there's a dire need for change like crime.

"You are funding people, jobs, and economic activity," Mayor Jones said. "Economic activity leads to reducing poverty which in turn leads to reducing crime."