What St. Louis leaders say about disbanding or defunding police departments

Both St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson weighed in Monday

ST. LOUIS — It's an idea that's been spreading across the country after the death of George Floyd: local governments defunding, or even disbanding, their police departments.

While it may seem like a new idea, the push to defund police started after the 2014 protests in Ferguson.

It's now gained national momentum in recent weeks. For some, that means disbanding police departments them altogether. But more want to see funding shifted away from police, to other resources.

"We're spending money on police because we fundamentally believe they are a part of public safety," said St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

The term public safety defines the divide of how defunding police is interpreted from person to person.

Mayor Krewson gave an idea of how it could happen in St. Louis.

"Do we need to review, engage, report and reform? Of course we do, and we will, but we still believe we need police," added Krewson.

But the mayor said she wouldn't support dissolving the department altogether, she and the city would instead take a different option.

"The way we are going to go, though, is to continue to try to find funds for social services," added Krewson.

Which could mean better training for community policing, something Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said has been tough to do.

"Say, you're an officer right and you get a call on one side of the city, then you get a call on the other side of town. So, then you are going back and forth and back and forth. When do you have time to get to know the community?" explained Reed.

Reed has been pushing the program Cure Violence for years. It's just starting in St. Louis focusing on giving housing, jobs and other social services to high crime communities and fixing the divide by doing one simple thing.

"People have to be able to trust," added Reed.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page admitted the county has had its struggles. Although he didn't address the police department directly Monday, he said there already have been changes in leadership.