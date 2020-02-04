ST. LOUIS — A deputy sheriff with the St Louis Sheriff's Office has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The sheriff's office announced the positive diagnosis in a Thursday press release. The deputy works in the Outside Services Unit, which is responsible for serving summons and ex parte orders of protection.

The deputy had last been in contact with staff on March 24. All deputies in the unit have been ordered to self-quarantine for the next two weeks.

“I am deeply concerned about this deputy, their family and the rest of my staff and their families," Sheriff Vernon Betts said in the release.

Betts said that the deputy didn't work in the courthouse and there was minimal exposure to the buildings. Any areas of the courthouse that have been exposed are being sanitized.

"I can assure the public and employees who visit or work in these buildings that it is safe to conduct business here using the precautions of social distancing and hand washing," Betts said.

