ST. LOUIS — Spoiling your dog for a good cause!

A St. Louis charity is holding a dog treat fundraiser to help raise money for animals impacted by bushfires in Australia.

At least 27 people have died in the fires and it’s estimated more than a billion animals have lost their lives. More than 15 million acres have burned, and more than 2,000 homes have been destroyed.

The Deck the Paws Project is doing their part to help.

You can buy a dozen treats for a $15 donation and 100% of the proceeds will go to The Animal Rescue Cooperative.

Custom Peddler donated cookie cutters and even created a kangaroo cutter specifically for the fundraiser.

If you’d like to put in a dog treat order, you can do so on the Deck the Paws Facebook page.

