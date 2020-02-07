What's that bright light in the sky in downtown St. Louis?

The glow could be seen from miles away overnight, and it even cut through heavy morning fog on Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Those passing through downtown Thursday morning may have noticed a beaming new addition to the city skyline.

A new videoboard has been installed at the top of One Cardinal Way.

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Cordish Companies unveiled the 17th floor furnished apartment homes last week as part of the Ballpark Village Phase 2 expansion plan. The units will be available to move into by Aug. 1, and every bedroom will have a view into Busch Stadium.

The light turned on for the first time Wednesday night, and it's cycling through different colors. The glow could be seen from miles away overnight, and it even cut through heavy morning fog on Thursday.