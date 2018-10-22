KNOXVILLE — The Knoxville Police Department has identified the driver killed Sunday by flying debris on Interstate 40 as Mark Elliott, 71.

Elliott is from St. Louis, according to KPD.

Police are investigating the strange circumstances that led to his death.

The preliminary cause of the incident appears to be a metal wind skirt from a tractor-trailer that either broke off of an eastbound tractor-trailer and was thrown into the westbound lanes, or the wind skirt had already come off from a truck and was thrown into the westbound lanes after being struck by another vehicle.

The wind skirt hit the driver side window of Elliott’s vehicle near Cedar Bluff, killing him.

"With it coming from the side, they probably never saw it coming," KPD spokesman Darrell DeBusk said. "One of the passengers in the vehicle was able to act quickly and turn the car because they saw the ramp. They got the vehicle over to the Cedar Bluff ramp, and because the ramp goes uphill, the vehicle was able to come to a stop on its own."

Investigators are working to recreate what happened--starting with the piece they believe flew off the truck and through the window.

The metal wind skirt is a square piece of metal that sits in front of the first tire of the trailer, right behind the cab of the truck.

"We have the Tennessee Highway Patrol here on the scene. They do commercial vehicle enforcement, with truck inspections," DeBusk said. "They are also going to look at that part and see if there's any type of identification on that part that may link it back to some type of vehicle."

DeBusk said KPD chaplains are doing what they can for the family.

He added that these accidents do happen, but a driver's death is rare.

