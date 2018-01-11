ST. LOUIS — It seems St Louis is finally coming up with another solution to trash problems across the city.

They're allowing you to drop off your trash yourself, at two transfer stations, up to 12 times per year no matter the month under a new policy Mayor Lyda Krewson initiated.

You used to only be able to drop it off once a month.

"This gives you an opportunity to bring a load in, and show up the next day and bring a second load in, and make it easy, so you're not piling this stuff into the alley and you're not going out and dumping it in a lot," explained Todd Waelterman, the Executive Director of Operations for the City of St. Louis.

The two transfer locations at 201 North Humboldt Avenue and 4100 South First Street are now operating seven days a week, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In 2017, people dropped off 9,000 tons of waste at city transfer sites. In comparison, the city picked up about 22,000 tons of illegally dumped trash on our streets and sidewalks.

The city has also revamped its alley cameras to catch people dumping and prosecute them.

If you notice illegal dumping on your street or in your neighborhood, you are encouraged to call the Citizen Service Bureau at (314) 622-4800.

A couple important tips to remember:

Bring your driver’s license or state ID, showing you live in St. Louis city, and a recent combined Water/Solid Waste Fee statement

Prior to arrival, review the full list of what will be accepted and what will ​not be accepted for disposal by clicking here.

