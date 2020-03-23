ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis has extended its earnings tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension mirrors federal and state tax filing deadlines, which the Internal Revenue Service announced Saturday would also be extended to July 15.

The extension applies to both individuals and corporations, and no additional forms need to be filed to qualify.

“It’s important as government officials to do what we can to support people during this very challenging time,” said of St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly. “We hope this tax extension will assist people in managing their finances over the next few months as we all do our best to work through these uncertain times.”

"The one percent earnings tax is collected from all city residents regardless of where they work, and non-city residents who work within city limits," the St. Louis Collector of Revenue's website says.

