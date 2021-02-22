75-year-old woman and husband battling cancer said landlord left them in the cold

“They take your dignity, they don’t care. They take your rent but won't come do the repair."

ST. LOUIS — A 75-year-old woman with medical issues and her husband who is battling cancer say their landlord left them in the cold to fend for themselves for the past few weeks.

For 14 years Ann McCullough has had a warm apartment in Soulard to protect her from the worst of winter. For the past few weeks her home has been freezing due to a faulty furnace.

“It is seven degrees outside I have a medical condition and my husband has cancer,” McCullough said.

She said in early February, she informed Select Leasing and Management, who maintains her property, that the furnace wasn’t heating up her home. This is a huge issue because she has recently had two brain surgeries that have compromised her health, especially in cold temperatures. She said management has been anything but helpful.

"I’m like how do you treat tenants like this,” McCullough said. “They take your dignity, they don’t care. They take your rent but won't come do the repair."

McCullough said after several visits from an HVAC company and maintenance men, she was told changing the furnace filter was her responsibility. A manager with Select Leasing & Management told 5 On Your Side earlier this week by phone, changing the furnace filter is the tenant’s responsibility. That manager also said when temperatures are in the single digits or colder like they were last week, some of the cold is going to get inside of the apartments.

Mrs. McCullough said that’s never been an issue in 14 years. That manager said his staff has recorded the temperature in the 70’s in her apartment. McCullough said she’s had to use space heaters and the oven, a fire hazard, just to heat it up to 60 degrees.

She said accessing the basement where the furnace is located is a huge problem for her. Given her physical condition, it’s hard and dangerous for her to walk down an alley, behind her building and climb down into the basement to service the furnace. She said even if she could physically get down there, she doesn’t know what she’s doing and is fearful she would be responsible for any damages.

“That basement has been wet, full of water, everything has been down there,” she said. “The police had to come get homeless people out one time.”

Things took a turn for the worse this weekend. On Saturday, she smelled gas coming from the vent. When Spire arrived to check out the issue it was discovered the basement had flooded, forcing them to turn off the gas McCullough said.



“I’m being upset, I don’t know what to do. I’m not getting help” the 75-year-old said.

No furnace, no gas, no hope and now dwindling cash, McCullough and her husband are in a hotel on their own dime. She said her husband has a double ear infection and other health issues popping up from living in the cold apartment.

She said Select Leasing & Management has stopped communication with her about her concerns.

The couple is trying to move out but due to their health complications and the pandemic, it’s been very challenging.