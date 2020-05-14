Essential worker caravan to drive through St. Louis in support of HEROES Act

The coronavirus relief bill would provide more money to American workers and the economy

ST. LOUIS — A caravan will head through downtown St. Louis Thursday morning to demand support for essential workers.

A line of cars will set off from the Gateway Arch with signs and brooms, ending at Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley's offices at the Federal Courthouse, where they will encircle the building to demand support for the HEROES Act.

The coronavirus relief bill would provide more money to American workers and the economy: $1,200 per person or $2,400 for those filing jointly, as well as $1,200 per dependent, up to a maximum of three.

The caravan will consist of health care workers, SEIU janitors and Show Me $15 fast food workers, along with St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Ward 15 Alderman Megan Green.

"During the COVID-19 crisis, janitors, security officers, healthcare workers, fast food workers and more - mostly immigrants and people of color - have been on the front lines keeping the public clean and healthy and connecting them with services," a press release for the event said.

"These workers, who have been deemed "essential" under most state and local safer-at-home orders, including here in St. Louis City and County, are coming together to demand Congress turn public gratitude into legislation that protects their livelihoods and their health."