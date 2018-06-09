ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Ethical Society of Police has written a letter in support of Nike’s latest ad with Colin Kaepernick.

The organization says its rejecting the National Association of Police Organizations request for law enforcement officers to boycott Nike due to its support of Colin Kaepernick. “The ESOP was founded in 1972, because of race-based discrimination in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. We have nearly 300 members who are sworn law enforcement professionals from the City of St. Louis and the St. Louis County area. Our members are mostly minorities. We want it to be known that we support Mr. Kaepernick and his Constitutional Right to peacefully protest police brutality.”

