ST. LOUIS — Several events in the St. Louis area have been canceled or postponed due to the threat of COVID-19.

In Missouri, a St. Louis County woman in her 20s tested positive for the virus after traveling to Italy. Another person in their 20s tested "presumptive positive" in Springfield after recently traveling to Austria.

As of Friday, the United States reached more than 1,600 cases. There are more than 125,000 cases across the world.

Events canceled, postponed

Six Flags St. Louis was scheduled to open March 18, but has decided to suspend operations until the end of March.

Chaifetz Arena, at Saint Louis University and the host stadium of several concerts and shows, has postponed all events through April 30. It falls in line with SLU's suspension of in-person classes and the city's new prohibition of events involving 1,000 people or more.

The events at Chaifetz include: Festival of Laughs, Sturgill Simpson concert, Varsity Cheerleading, Blues Fest, Second Chance job fair, Madi Gras Cheerleading, All Elite Wrestling, NF concert, The Gathering Easter Service, Legends of Hip Hop and the Millennium Tour.

Chaifetz management is working with the promoters to reschedule as many events as possible for later this year. Guests are urged to keep their tickets until new dates are announced.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has canceled performances of "The Damnation of Faust" on March 13 and March 14 and the Youth Orchestra concert on March 15.

The Fabulous Fox has postponed all performances and tours that were scheduled through the end of March. "The Bachelor Live on Stage" was scheduled for March 13. "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" also was postponed for the performances from March 17 - 29. The Fox said plans to reschedule are underway and ticket holders should keep their tickets because they will be honored on the new date.

St. Louis made the decision Wednesday afternoon to postpone this weekend's downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade and run.

“I know that postponing large and popular events can be disappointing, but protecting the public's health and safety is paramount as COVID-19 continues to spread. We can't take any chances,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson wrote on Twitter.

Cottleville canceled its popular Shamrock Run & Parade, which was planned for this Saturday in St. Charles County. Officials said it was a joint decision between all organizers involved.

Dogtown also made the decision to cancel its St. Patrick's Day Parade and Irish Festival.

"Both committees are disappointed that we had to make this decision, and we did not make it lightly, but are doing so in abundance of caution," a spokesman for the Ancient Order of Hibernians said in a statement.

Belleville has postponed its St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Downtown Alton canceled its St. Patrick's Day Festival, which was set for March 14.

Missouri University of Science and Technology has canceled all university-sponsored events associated with the annual St. Pat’s Celebrations and the university’s Teaching and Learning Technology Conference. For a full list of the canceled events, click here.

The Nike Mid-East Qualifier volleyball tournament set for March 13-15 at America's Center has been canceled.

Pearl Jam made the decision to postpone the first leg of its upcoming tour, which included a date in St. Louis.

“As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate,” the band said.

The Zac Brown Band also postponed its national tour. The band was set to take the stage at Enterprise Center on March 12.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority,” the band wrote on Facebook.

Missouri Special Olympics canceled its State Indoor Games. The organization said county health officials “strongly requested” that organizers not move forward with the event.

A Pokémon event, Go Safari Zone, that was scheduled for March 27-29 was postponed. Niantic said it is looking for alternate dates for the event in the next 12 months.

The Missouri Botanical Garden said it will be canceling events that attract large crowds such as: Science Open House, Sake and Sakura (ticket holders will receive a full refund), Eggstravaganza and Chinese Culture Days.

Schlafly canceled its popular Stout & Oyster Festival, which was set to take place on March 20 and March 21 at the Schlafly Tap Room. It's one of the brewery's biggest events of the year. Because Schlafly brews so much extra beer for the large festival, it plans to hold beer and food specials late next week.

The GO! St. Louis Marathon Weekend, which was set for March 28 - 29, was canceled.

The Art Fair at Queeny Park that was scheduled for April 3-5 has been canceled.

The grand opening celebration of the new Blues restaurant at St. Louis Lambert International Airport has been canceled, but the restaurant will still open.

All public programs and tours at the Missouri History Museum are canceled until April 1.

“History has shown us countless examples of St. Louisans working together to overcome threats posed by disease and disasters. We hope that by taking these steps we are doing our part to reduce the risk in our shared home,” said Dr. Frances Levine, president of the Missouri Historical Society.

For a full list of impacted events at the Missouri History Museum, click here.

The School of Rock Kirkwood has canceled its spring break camp.

The St. Louis County Library has suspended all events, programs and outreach activities beginning Monday, March 16, this includes author events, branch programs, bookmobile service and meeting room usage. All SLCL locations will stay open during their regular hours. SLCL hopes to resume programs beginning April 1.

The Moolah Shrine Circus is being rescheduled. It was set to take place March 19 - 22 at the Family Arena in St. Charles. Officials plan to release an update on the circus on the Moolah website on Monday, March 16.

The Boy Scouts of Greater St. Louis are canceling all district and council events for the next 10 days, including District Pinewood Derby events and hikes. Plus, all camps will be closed.

What is still open

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Aquarium and St. Louis Wheel said they have no plans to close and will continue operating as normal.

The Saint Louis Zoo also is still open. On its website, the zoo said it's taking precautions to keep visitors, employees and animals safe. You can check the latest status of the Saint Louis Zoo on its website here.

What’s happening around the world

The coronavirus is impacting several parts of the U.S. along with other countries around the world.

The National Hockey League announced it is "pausing" the 2019-2020 season.

Major League Baseball canceled spring training games as of 4 p.m. ET Thursday, and that the start of the regular season will be delayed by at least two weeks.

The Big Ten Conference, the SEC, the Atlantic Coast conference and the American Athletic Conference have canceled the remainder of their men's basketball tournaments.

The NCAA also canceled March Madness, the Frozen Four and other championships.

Major League Soccer has suspended its season for 30 days.

The Major Arena Soccer League also decided to end the 2019-20 regular season on Wednesday. St. Louis' MASL team is the St. Louis Ambush.

The Masters golf tournament has been postponed until a later date.

Disneyland will be closed most of the month of March over concerns about the coronavirus. The California theme park is closing Saturday through the end of the month. Cast members and other crew who run the park will continue to be paid, according to a Disney Parks announcement.

For the first time in its 34-year history, South by Southwest was canceled after the City of Austin declared a local disaster due to concerns over the virus.

Major events like Coachella and Stagecoach have been rescheduled. Chicago, San Francisco, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Boston canceled parades due to coronavirus concerns.

Ireland has canceled all St. Patrick’s Day parades across the country in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Earlier this week, Madonna canceled shows in Paris after the country banned events of more than 1,000 people to limit the spread of the virus.

Here is an interactive map that shows all reported coronavirus cases in the world.