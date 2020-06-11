St. Louis extends suspension of evictions through end of the year

Judge Rex Burlison extended the eviction moratorium through Dec. 31

ST. LOUIS — Evictions in the City of St. Louis will remain on hold through the end of the year.

In August, Judge Rex Burlison put a hold on evictions in the city due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. That order has now been extended through Dec. 31.

All evictions are on hold except for commercial evictions, "when the grounds for eviction was established for drug or other activity” or when the tenant, lessee or resident:

Engages in criminal activity while on the premises

Threatens the health or safety of other residents

Damages or poses an immediate and significant risk of damage to the property

Violates any applicable building code, health ordinance or similar regulation relating to health and safety

Violates any other contractual obligation

A federal eviction moratorium was put in place as part of the CARES Act but expired on July 25, 120 days after it was put in place.