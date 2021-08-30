City of St. Louis extends mask order

ST. LOUIS — The mask mandate will stay in place in the City of St. Louis after a Board of Alderman vote Monday.
St. Louis first issued a new mask mandate on July 26. This vote renewed it, keeping it in place through Sept. 29.
People aged 5 and older will need to wear masks in indoor public spaces and on public transportation.
Exceptions include people who have documented medical and behavioral health conditions that prevent wearing a mask, or people seated in a bar or restaurant who are actively eating food or drinking.
The Board of Alderman passed the extension unanimously.
The city issued the order in conjunction with St. Louis County. The county mask order was held up by a judge after a lawsuit from the Missouri attorney general.