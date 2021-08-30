City of St. Louis extends mask order

People will be required to wear masks in indoor public places

ST. LOUIS — The mask mandate will stay in place in the City of St. Louis after a Board of Alderman vote Monday.

St. Louis first issued a new mask mandate on July 26. This vote renewed it, keeping it in place through Sept. 29.

People aged 5 and older will need to wear masks in indoor public spaces and on public transportation.

Exceptions include people who have documented medical and behavioral health conditions that prevent wearing a mask, or people seated in a bar or restaurant who are actively eating food or drinking.

The Board of Alderman passed the extension unanimously.