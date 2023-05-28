Contractors making repairs to vandalized Fairground Park swimming pool

While the Fairground Park swimming pool didn't have any water in it, people at Fairground Park were enjoying the Memorial Day weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — A City of St. Louis-owned public pool will not open during Memorial Day weekend after being vandalized.

Officials with St. Louis' Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry found Thursday afternoon the swimming pool facility at Fairgrounds Park had been vandalized.

"Much of the metal including plumbing, pool filtration, sinks, paper towel dispensers, and more had been stripped from the outdoor pool facility," a press release said.

The release also said city contractors have started repairs to get the facility back up and running as soon as possible.

"The Fairgrounds pool will not reopen for Memorial Day weekend and will remain closed until the necessary repairs are completed," the release said.

5 On Your Side still found lots of people at Fairground Park Sunday, making their own Memorial Day fun.

"I wouldn't let them go over there because it's nasty," nearby resident and parent Paul Cleggett said. "I don't let them go on the court or anything, just stay in this area."

Cleggett said he and his family enjoy a different kind of fun in the sun for the holiday weekend.

"Love to kick it with my girl and my kids, that's pretty much it. We're by the water," he said.

This pool also has a dark history. In June, 1949, Fairgrounds Park Pool was integrated.

But Life Magazine reports when thirty to forty black kids showed up to swim, thousands of white people in St. Louis showed up to riot.

Four hundred police officers and twelve hours later, this became St. Louis's first race riot.

All other remaining city pools will be open from the holiday weekend.

Below is a list of city pools available to the public:

Outdoor Pools

Chambers Pool | 3115 Franklin Avenue

Marquette Pool | 4025 Minnesota Avenue

Indoor Pools

12th and Park | 1410 South Tucker

Cherokee Pool | 3200 South Jefferson

Tandy Pool | 4206 Kennerly

Wohl Pool | 1515 North Kingshighway Boulevard

Find more information on the city pools and hours here.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.