ST. LOUIS — Families who need help providing meals during spring break are invited to attend the first Spring Break Community Party organized by Operation Food Search and the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

The event will take place on March 16 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at State King, which is located at 6100 Natural Bridge Rd., according to a press release.

At the free event, families will receive free groceries as well as free health and vision screenings. The Spring Break Community Party will also feature free health and vision screenings, and a variety of resources ranging from education to utility assistance.

There will also be cooking demonstrations, music and a kid zone.

"More than 300 families in the Pine Lawn and surrounding communities will receive the necessary ingredients to create meals from start to finish over spring break and beyond," the release said.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank will provide fresh food and shelf-stable items. Operation Food Search, which specializes in nutrition education, will hold onsite cooking demonstrations by their registered dietitians. Families will be able to receive samples and take recipes home.

Vendors include Affinia Healthcare, American Red Cross, Beyond Housing, CareSTL Health Inc., Earth Dance Farms, St. Louis County Libraries, St. Louis Insurance Group, STL Youth Jobs, St. Patrick’s Center, and Spire.

