St. Louis families impacted by rising inflation

CNBC reports inflation rose 8.6% in May, the highest since 1981.

ST. LOUIS — Rising inflation is impacting St. Louis families more every day.

CNBC reports inflation rose 8.6% in May, the highest since 1981.

Housing and food prices are on the rise. Fuel is up 107% since last year, forcing families to make tough decisions.

“People have to ask, ‘How much can I buy?'" Chris Krehmeyer, Beyond Housing CEO said. “I need to see how much I can stretch my dollar. Then if we go into a recession and start seeing job losses like predicted, we know that will be our folks losing income."

Krehmeyer’s north St. Louis County based nonprofit focuses on building strong communities. He said when prices rise, the poor pays more.

“What we saw with COVID, with the stimulus money, folks got a little extra,” Krehmeyer said. “Salaries rose on the bottom end. Now, that buying power is lost because of inflation.”

Beyond Housing helps up to 15,000 people. Krehmeyer said anything families have saved in the past few years is now gone. Krehmeyer fears evictions, unemployment and other issues are right around the corner.

“We are really saying, you need to sharpen your pencil. You need to make tough choices to make sure you are spending wisely and saving as much as you can to prepare for what’s around the corner.”

Try the 50/30/20 budget.

50% of your income for needs.

of your income for needs. 30% of your income for wants

of your income for wants 20% of your income for savings and debt.

Then, track and manage your budget through regular check-ins.