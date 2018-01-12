ANCHORAGE, Ala. — Although the earthquake in Alaska was thousands of miles away, the effects are being felt here in the St. Louis area.

Mathew Rigdon is an Army captain stationed at Fort Richardson just outside of Anchorage. The Imperial, Missouri native was eating breakfast on post when the earthquake happened.

At first, he didn’t think much of it because tremors are a regular thing in Alaska, but he knew something was wrong when the tremors lasted longer than usual.

He and other soldiers quickly got out of the building they were in just as the power went out.

He said it was intense feeling as the earthquake was happening.

Right after the earthquake ended he checked up on his top priority, his wife and daughter.

At first, they didn’t answer but to his relief they called back within a few minutes.

He said the inside of his home looked like it had been ransacked because dishes and other items were broken and scattered on the floor.



He said a lot of buildings and roads sustained structural damage. Rigdon said this could have been much worse and he’s happy to see everyone pulling together.

“The thing is with Alaska, since the population is a lot smaller, you get to know people a lot more,” he said.

“There is a lot of local efforts for people to help each other. I know our neighborhood doesn't have power yet, but other neighbors have power. Communities are helping each other. It’s a really cool thing to see.”

He is also thankful for the support and prayers coming from the lower 48, especially those coming from here at home in the St. Louis area.

