2 dead after car accident in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two people died in a car accident in St. Louis Wednesday evening, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The accident happened in St. Louis' Vandeventer neighborhood near Page Boulevard and Whittier Street around 7:35 p.m. Police said there was one person in each car and both died. It's unclear what caused the accident.

The St. Louis Fire Department is asking people avoid the area as crews are on scene investigating the accident.

No other details have been made available.

