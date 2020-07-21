Passenger killed in car crash Monday evening in St. Louis

A passenger inside the Grand Marquis was ejected from the car and died from his injuries. His name has not been released

ST. LOUIS — A passenger died in a crash involving seven people Monday evening in St. Louis.

Emergency crews responded at 6:53 p.m. to the area of Vandeventer and W. Bell, which is on the border of the Grand Center and Vandeventer neighborhoods.

A preliminary investigation report from St. Louis police found a 49-year-old man was driving a Chevy Tahoe down Vandeventer when it was hit by a 29-year-old man who was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis westbound on Bell.

A passenger inside the Grand Marquis was ejected from the car and later died from his injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

The drivers and other passengers, including a 4-year-old girl who was riding in the Tahoe, were taken to the hospital. Police did not have an update on their conditions but said all of their vitals were stable.

The police department’s accident reconstruction unit responded to the crash scene and is handling the ongoing investigation.