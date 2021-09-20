Woman dies after car crashes into building in St. Louis

A woman’s car hit a building at Delmar and Grand boulevards, near the strip of entertainment venues in the city

ST. LOUIS — A fatal crash is under investigation in the City of St. Louis.

Officers responded just before 6 a.m. Monday to Grand and Delmar boulevards, which is near the strip of entertainment venues in the Grand Center neighborhood.

A woman’s car hit a building at the intersection, police said in an initial report from the scene. The woman wasn’t conscious or breathing. St. Louis police classified the report as a fatal accident.

No other information about the woman was released, including what might have led up to the crash.

The St. Louis police department’s accident reconstruction team was requested to investigate.