1 dead in overnight fire in north St. Louis

The fire broke out early Monday morning on Paris Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A person died in a house fire early Monday morning in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to the 3500 block of Paris Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood. There were reports of a person trapped after a fire broke out in a two-story building.

The department confirmed a fatality an hour later. The victim's identity hasn't been released.

The fire was knocked down on both floors and the building was being ventilated Monday morning. Fire investigators, St. Louis police and the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit are investigating.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.