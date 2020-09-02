ST. LOUIS — No doubt it was a startling and scary Saturday afternoon for St. Louis Fire Department Medic Unit 9.

"Cass and 15th uhm a drive-by shooting. They just hit us," a first responder told a dispatcher over a scanner.

Police say the first responders were sitting near the intersection of 15th and Cass Avenue just after three when suddenly they got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting.

Lots of bullets flew.

They say someone in an sports utility vehicle fired at a white, Nissan pickup and sped off.

The truck then crashed into the ambulance.

"That's real crazy. We heard about six shots," a rattled neighbor told 5 On Your Side.

The neighbor says witnesses told her after the shooting and wreck two guys jumped out of the banged-up, white pick-up and ran.

"We came to the door and we saw the truck just sitting there. The doors were standing wide open. We just imagined that someone had died," said the neighbor.

Police say there weren't any apparent injuries.

"The firefighters and all, yes I'm thankful that they weren't hurt," said the neighbor.

The pickup had a bullet hole in its windshield. The truck also sustained serious, front end damage. Pieces from the vehicle were all over the street.

A woman, who said she was in the white truck at the time of the shooting, didn't want to talk to 5 On Your Side, saying "I'm not snitch."

The woman, however, spent some time at the shooting scene talking to police.

Meantime, the neighbor, who's lived in the Carr Square Neighborhood for 15 years says she's crime has ruined her neighborhood and she's ready to pack her bags.

"Yes, I'm trying to move. I've had enough," the woman said.

Late Saturday night police were still looking for the shooter and the s-u-v.

The shooting happened just two blocks from where 30 year old Emily Coffey was killed in a hit and run early last Saturday.

Police are also still looking for the driver in that incident.

