ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis Fire Department ambulance was involved in a drive-by shooting in the city's Carr Square neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of 15th Street and Cass Ave.
St. Louis police said a person inside an SUV began shooting at a white pickup truck, which then hit the ambulance head-on.
A 5 On Your Side photographer said the truck appeared to have a bullet hole in its front windshield.
Police said there were no known injuries.
The location of today's incident is near where Emily Coffey was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on February 1. Police are still looking for the person whose vehicle hit her.
