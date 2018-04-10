ST. LOUIS — Come learn about fire safety and prevention with the St. Louis Fire Department at the 2nd annual Fire Prevention Halloween Safety Kick-Off Festival.

“Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware. Fire can happen anywhere.” This year’s theme encourages local residents to get back to the basics of fire prevention, reminding them of the importance of being aware and being prepared.

Dedicated to making the community safer, St. Louis Fire Department will be hosting this free event Friday, October 5 at the St. Louis Fire Department Headquarters located at 1421 North Jefferson Avenue.

Running from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., attendees are invited to enjoy face paintings, pony rides, trunk or treat and other family friendly activities while also engaging in educational activities including a CPR demonstration. Attendees can also check out Cardinal Glennon’s helicopter. In addition to the games and prizes, the event will also hand out bike helmets and will be raffling off two bikes.

And of course, costumes are strongly encouraged!

The free event coincides with Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Prevention Halloween Festival

Friday, October 5

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

St. Louis Fire Department Headquarters

1421 North Jefferson

St. Louis, MO 63106

