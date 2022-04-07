St. Louis fire department responds to more fires this Fourth of July than previous years

According to data provided by the fire department, more than half of the fires were dumpster fires.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department said it responded to 144 fires in 24 hours Monday into Tuesday, more than the previous Fourth of July holidays.

According to data provided by the fire department, more than half of the fires were dumpster fires. The breakdown of fires and calls from 8 a.m. Monday through 8 a.m. on Tuesday is as follows:

Total fires: 144

Total medical calls: 128

Total suppression incidents: 342

Total emergency medical responses: 232

Total fire department responses: 574

The breakdown of fire calls is as follows:

Building or garage fires: 16

Dumpster fires: 75

Rubbish fires: 18

Vehicle fires: 8

Weeds/grass/tree fires: 25

Appliance fires: 1

Utility pole: 1

Here's how those numbers compare to previous numbers:

2021:

Total fires: 106 (38 fewer than 2022)

Total medical calls: 124 (four fewer than 2022)

Total suppression incidents: 285 (57 fewer than 2022)

Total emergency medical responses: 214 (18 fewer than 2022)

Total fire department responses: 499 (75 fewer than 2022)

2020:

Total fires: 122 (22 fewer than 2022)

Total medical calls: 155 (27 more than 2022)

Total suppression incidents: 308 (34 fewer than 2022)

Total emergency medical responses: 264 (32 more than 2022)

Total fire department responses: 572 (two fewer than 2022)

2019

Total fires: 77 (67 fewer than 2022)

Total medical calls: 132 (four more than 2022)

Total suppression incidents: 270 (72 fewer than 2022)

Total emergency medical responses: 257 (25 more than 2022)

Total fire department responses: 527 (47 fewer than 2022)