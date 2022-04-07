St. Louis fire department responds to more fires this Fourth of July than previous years

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department said it responded to 144 fires in 24 hours Monday into Tuesday, more than the previous Fourth of July holidays.
According to data provided by the fire department, more than half of the fires were dumpster fires. The breakdown of fires and calls from 8 a.m. Monday through 8 a.m. on Tuesday is as follows:
- Total fires: 144
- Total medical calls: 128
- Total suppression incidents: 342
- Total emergency medical responses: 232
- Total fire department responses: 574
The breakdown of fire calls is as follows:
- Building or garage fires: 16
- Dumpster fires: 75
- Rubbish fires: 18
- Vehicle fires: 8
- Weeds/grass/tree fires: 25
- Appliance fires: 1
- Utility pole: 1
Here's how those numbers compare to previous numbers:
2021:
- Total fires: 106 (38 fewer than 2022)
- Total medical calls: 124 (four fewer than 2022)
- Total suppression incidents: 285 (57 fewer than 2022)
- Total emergency medical responses: 214 (18 fewer than 2022)
- Total fire department responses: 499 (75 fewer than 2022)
2020:
- Total fires: 122 (22 fewer than 2022)
- Total medical calls: 155 (27 more than 2022)
- Total suppression incidents: 308 (34 fewer than 2022)
- Total emergency medical responses: 264 (32 more than 2022)
- Total fire department responses: 572 (two fewer than 2022)
2019
- Total fires: 77 (67 fewer than 2022)
- Total medical calls: 132 (four more than 2022)
- Total suppression incidents: 270 (72 fewer than 2022)
- Total emergency medical responses: 257 (25 more than 2022)
- Total fire department responses: 527 (47 fewer than 2022)
Firefighters have said the fire threat from fireworks is not over. Last year, Captain Kelly Hunsel of the St. Charles City Fire Department told 5 On Your Side that someone's house might catch fire because of hot ashes — that's why she says people need to keep an eye out for their discarded fireworks or ash piles for the next few days.